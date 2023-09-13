'Whole family gone': Families identify victims of Hanoi fire

HANOI: Hundreds gathered outside a morgue in western Hanoi on Wednesday (Sep 13), waiting to hear if their families and friends were victims of a devastating apartment fire that killed more than 50 people.

The fire in the 10-storey building, which had only one exit and wire-barred balconies, started as residents fell asleep on Tuesday night.

Neighbours and residents of the building in the capital's southwest said they heard screaming as people struggled to escape the flames and thick smoke.

Police said 56 people were killed and 37 injured, while state media reported that three children were among the dead.

At the morgue in a military-owned hospital, officials appeared at the entrance every half hour to announce through a loudspeaker that there was another victim for families to identify.