‘I was very anxious’: Experts voice concern as work on Jakarta MRT expands into historical sites

JAKARTA: Archaeologist Candrian Attahiyat remembered feeling anxious when construction for the second phase of Jakarta’s underground mass rapid transit (MRT) network began in 2020.

The 5.8 km rail line would connect Jakarta’s downtown area and the northern part of the Indonesian capital which means it would cut through centuries-old neighbourhoods which date back to the time when the city was ruled by the Dutch and known as Batavia.

“I was very anxious. I think everyone in the archaeological community felt the same way,” Mr Attahiyat, the head of Jakarta’s Cultural Preservation Team of Experts, told CNA.

Within months after construction began, Attahiyat’s fears were confirmed. Construction workers began discovering small historical artefacts in the form of ceramic fragments and bullets from the past eras.

As construction work progressed, bigger artefacts were found, said the conservation experts.

Since mid 2021, workers began discovering tram tracks which date back to the 19th Century, ancient underground pipes and foundations of a centuries-old bridge. The latest discovery occurred last month when workers unearthed a total of 1.4km of tram tracks in six locations.

A heated debate over the fate of these objects soon ensued.

Several archaeologists, including Attahiyat, believed that these historical objects should stay in their original positions. But MRT Jakarta argued that it would be very difficult to resume construction if these artefacts were not removed.

In the end, the railway operator only agreed to preserve a handful of objects which will not interfere with their work. Virtually all of the old tram tracks and underground terracotta pipes would have to be dismantled and removed.

“MRT Jakarta is working with a team of archaeological experts to devise ways to salvage the findings,” MRT Jakarta construction director Silvia Halim told reporters last month.

Halim said these objects would be documented and carefully dismantled before they are stored for safekeeping. MRT Jakarta also promised to provide spaces at upcoming stations where some of these objects will be displayed to the public.

After a long negotiation process, members of the archaeological community relented, at least for now.

But they remain anxious about the fate of the many artefacts still buried in Jakarta’s historical areas and possibly perturbed as construction for the underground railway continues.

DISMANTLING HISTORY

When CNA visited an MRT construction site in late November, much of the tram tracks along with their wooden beds had been removed from the dug asphalt road, leaving behind a layer of yellowish dirt muddied by the rain.

The imprint left behind by the tracks were the only reminder that up until the 1960s, trams used to operate in what now has become one of the city’s busiest traffic arteries.

At one end of the construction site were piles of salvaged steel tracks and stacks of wooden rail beds. The tracks were largely in good condition for something that has been buried for decades. Aside from a few traces of oxidation, there were hardly any signs of decay, cracks, twists or deformations.