Women in Afghanistan will prevail even as the Taliban return: Veteran activist

SINGAPORE: Veteran Afghan women’s rights activist Fatima Gailani, the most senior female negotiator in the failed Afghan-Taliban peace talks, remains headstrong and hopeful that women will be allowed to participate in public life in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Even as reports surface that Taliban fighters are beating women who are out and about in the streets, Gailani insisted the young male Taliban fighter in the street will have to accept women’s participation in public life.

“Don’t forget that these young men in the streets of cities of Kabul or other big cities like Herat, they have never had an encounter with a woman. They were raised in madrasahs, and from there, they went to the battlefields,” explained Gailani in an exclusive interview with CNA on Monday (Sep 6).

“They have to get used to the reality of normal life.”

The interview premiered on CNA’s flagship one-on-one interview show "In Conversation" on Thursday (Sep 9) night.

The Taliban adopt an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam that includes segregation of the sexes in public life.

But Gailani was quick to stress that she does not condone the actions of those young Taliban fighters. “No, it is wrong because if the Taliban leadership were not sure, they shouldn’t have made those promises that they have made.”

During the Taliban previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, most women were forbidden to work, girls were banned from education, and punishments such as beatings, amputations and public executions were carried out.

In 2001, the United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan to topple the ultra-conservative Taliban government whom they accused of harbouring Al-Qaeda, the extremist group that was behind the September 11 terror attacks on New York and Washington, DC.

But now, the Taliban leadership is keen to convince the world that they will adopt a softer touch as they seek to establish an Islamic emirate founded on Syariah law. The Taliban has said that women will be allowed to work and have an education, and that women will have their rights "within the framework of Islamic law", although it is not clear what that means.

In response to reports that Taliban fighters were attacking women out in the streets, the Taliban asked women to stay home from work in the meantime because its fighters were not yet trained to respect them.

Still, Gailani expressed confidence that the situation on the ground would “go towards normalcy” once a regular police and army force had been established.

In recent days, multiple reports of the Taliban whipping, shooting, and arresting protesters and journalists have emerged.

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has also voiced concern at reports of grave abuses, including summary executions, by the Taliban.

While Gailani appreciated the situational nuances of Taliban-rule, she stood firm on her advocacy for women rights. “Should we lower our expectation? Absolutely not.”

“Women of Afghanistan are strong. They will prevail,” asserted Gailani.

Since the Taliban seized power, female protesters have been out in the streets in major cities across Afghanistan, raising their voices to preserve the gains made in women rights over the past two decades.