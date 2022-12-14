Fear persists 10 years after Delhi gang rape and murder

THE MOTHER

"Obviously the pain doesn't go," Singh's mother Asha Devi told AFP.

"She was in so much pain during the 12 to 13 days that she was alive," she said in her modest two-bedroom Delhi home.

"How can anybody do this to another human being? Because my daughter struggled to even breathe."

Since the attack, Devi has become a prominent campaigner on women's safety, counselling survivors' families, helping their legal battles and protesting for justice.

The 57-year-old, who with her husband has set up a fund for rape survivors, sat next to a glass cabinet full of mementos of their daughter and awards for their efforts.

"My daughter's suffering gave me the strength to fight this battle," she said.

The case led to tougher punishments for rapists, more closed-circuit television cameras and street lights, and safety marshals on some buses.

There are now also centres for rape survivors for legal and medical help.

But Devi said that sexual assaults remain all too common and that "nothing has changed" when it comes to seeking justice.

"If any incident happens, either the parents are blamed or the girl. No one questions the boy or talks about his mistake. 'Why was the girl out at night?' they ask.

"There are still so many cases, such horrific cases," Devi said. "I don't think anyone is afraid of the law."

India registered 31,677 rape cases last year, an average of 86 a day, according to the latest official criminal statistics - an increase of about 13 per cent from 2020.

In a patriarchal society, daughters are often considered a burden thanks to the persistence of the dowry tradition.

In rural areas, where 70 per cent of Indians live, the problem is deeper.

Girls who wear jeans, use mobile phones or go out with boyfriends are often seen as sexually permissive. Life for lower-caste girls and women is particularly dangerous.

"The change has to come first in society and families so that daughters are considered as daughters and not a burden," Devi said.