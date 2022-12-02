'Don't yell that': Fears compete with calls for 'freedom' at China protests

BEIJING: As a large Beijing street protest against strict COVID-19 curbs reached a climax late last Sunday (Nov 27), several protesters shouted the unspeakable - for China's ruling Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping to step down.

They were quickly rebuked by some fellow protesters.

"Don't get people too riled up ... We didn't say anybody should step down," one lead protester told the crowd through a megaphone.

It was a scene repeated across the country over the weekend, according to social media posts and witness accounts, as protesters fed up with Xi's zero-COVID pushed the boundaries by speaking for change in a country where space for dissent has narrowed dramatically under Xi's increasingly authoritarian rule.

Trying to gauge the mood at China's largest demonstrations since 1989 has been difficult when everyone knows that the authorities and their cameras are watching at all times.

Some people were protesting about a specific grievance, the lockdown of their residential compound, for example; many others more broadly for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions. Some called for more freedoms, like democracy, and at least a few vented anger at Xi and the ruling party.

It is unclear if the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that has accelerated this week will take the fire out of the frustrations that erupted into the most significant public defiance in mainland China since Xi took power in 2012.