FedEx shuts Hong Kong crew base over city's COVID-19 rules

HONG KONG: Global delivery giant FedEx said Wednesday (Nov 17) it was closing its crew base in Hong Kong and relocating pilots overseas because of the city's strict anti-coronavirus measures.

The move is the latest blow to Hong Kong's reputation as a global logistics hub as strict travel curbs and mandatory quarantine rules keep the city cut off from the rest of the world.

"As the global business environment continues to evolve and with the pandemic requirements in Hong Kong, FedEx has made the decision to close its Hong Kong crew base and relocate its pilots," FedEx said in a statement to AFP.

"FedEx will continue to maintain its operations in Hong Kong, which is vital to our Asia Pacific and global network," the company added.

The South China Morning Post also reported FedEx's decision and quoted from a company memo written by system chief pilot Robin Sebasco.