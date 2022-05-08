Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

"WITHOUT CONSTRAINT"

Ten candidates are vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in the landmark elections seen by many as a make-or-break moment for Philippine democracy.

Polls indicate Marcos Jr will win more than half the votes, which would make him the first presidential candidate to secure an absolute majority since his father was ousted in 1986.

Analysts warn such an outcome would lead to weaker democratic checks and balances, more corruption and a fresh attempt to overhaul the 1987 constitution - which could include scrapping the one-term limit for presidents.

Previous administrations, including Duterte's, have tried to amend the constitution, but they lacked sufficient support in Congress to push through changes.

The latest poll by Pulse Asia Research showed Marcos Jr on 56 per cent - 33 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival Leni Robredo, who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice-presidential race.

Such a winning margin would give Marcos Jr the power to "govern the way Duterte wanted to", one long-time observer of Philippine politics told AFP.

"That is without constraint," he said.

First-time voter Charmaigne Ang, 18, said the election was "very important".

"Our next six years of life will depend on it," Ang, 18, told AFP. "Surveys are not a basis of who will win."

But pollster Ana Maria Tabunda of Pulse Asia Research gave Robredo little hope.

"Our error margin is only plus or minus two percentage points - given the large gap, it's not going to be affecting the results," Tabunda told AFP.