Logo
Logo

Asia

2 Singaporeans die in Johor car crash: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

2 Singaporeans die in Johor car crash: Reports

Kota Tinggi district police said the accident involved a Ferrari driven by a 34-year-old man, with a 33-year-old woman as the front passenger.

2 Singaporeans die in Johor car crash: Reports

A picture of the wrecked Ferrari on a road heading to Mersing, Johor state on May 9, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/Kota Tinggi Police)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

09 May 2026 08:34PM (Updated: 09 May 2026 08:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A driver and his passenger were killed on Saturday (May 9) morning after their sports car crashed while heading towards the Malaysian coastal town of Mersing in Johor state.

Kota Tinggi district police said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fatal road accident at about 9am.

"The accident involved a Ferrari driven by a 34-year-old foreign man, with a 33-year-old foreign woman as the front passenger," they added.

"In the incident, both the driver and front passenger sustained severe injuries and were burnt, and were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies have been sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital forensic unit for further procedures."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Multiple Malaysian media outlets, including The Star, The New Straits Times and Free Malaysia Today, reported that the victims were Singaporeans.

A photo of the scene released by police showed the Ferrari completely wrecked, with debris strewn across the road.

Police said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

They also advised the public to remain vigilant and comply with traffic laws to ensure road safety.

CNA has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information on the deceased pair.

Source: CNA/sn

Related Topics

accident road accident Johor Mersing MFA
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement