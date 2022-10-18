FIFA, Indonesia vow to improve football safety after fatal stampede

JAKARTA: FIFA head Gianni Infantino and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday (Oct 18) agreed to reevaluate safety measures at stadiums across the country, after more than 130 people were killed in a crowd stampede at a match this month.

The head of world football's governing body was in Jakarta to meet President Widodo after Indonesia and FIFA agreed to form a joint task force in the wake of the stadium tragedy, and as the Southeast Asian country prepares to host the Under-20 World Cup next year.

Infantino said the first priority in Indonesia would be to reform and transform the country's football, and that fans were owed safety and security.