Millions of Filipinos expected to visit ancestors’ graves to mark All Saints’ Day

MANILA: It is a tradition for Ms Jenny Alahambra and her family to visit her late grandmother's grave during the Undas season.

Undas - or All Saints’ Day - falls on Tuesday (Nov 1) and is celebrated in honour of all the Christian saints.

“We visit the cemetery every year, but we missed coming here (during the past two years) because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ms Alahambra. “This year, we decided to visit before Undas so we can bring the children, rather than on Nov 1, which is more crowded."

Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit the cemeteries to pay their respects to their ancestors starting this weekend.

It is the first time that they will be able to do so during the Undas season since the pandemic began, though some safety restrictions will be taken.

Manila North Cemetery, the biggest cemetery in the capital, is where many will converge.

Between Oct 31 and Nov 1, the management expects about 1 million visitors - roughly the same turnout as before the pandemic.

SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE

However, it will be slightly different this year as the management will be implementing additional health precautions.

Manila North cemetery director Roselle Castaneda said: “We're not allowing food carts inside the cemetery. It's better for visitors to bring their own food and water because no food vendors are allowed, unlike in previous years, when vendors added to the fiesta-like atmosphere.”

The cemetery will require visitors to wear masks while queuing at the entrance, even though masks are now optional outdoors in the country. Children under 12 years old who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will also not be allowed inside.

The police said they will be on full alert in cemeteries and other areas, to ensure security during the Undas season.

About 10,000 police officers will be deployed in Metro Manila this year, compared to at least 7,800 officers before the pandemic.

Despite the restrictions, vendors peddling various items from flowers to candles are not deterred.

“We are happy,” said one vendor. “Finally, we get to earn. We didn't earn for the past two years.”