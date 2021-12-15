Logo
Fire breaks out at Hong Kong's World Trade centre, one injured
A fireman lowers a crane with rescued people from Hong Kong's World Trade Centre high-rise building, which suffered an electrical fire trapping hundreds on the rooftop, in the city's Causeway Bay district on Dec 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Peter PARKS)

15 Dec 2021 03:35PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 03:35PM)
HONG KONG: One person was injured after a fire broke out at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre in the bustling commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay, the government said on Wednesday (Dec 15), with media reporting dozens of people trapped inside.

The blaze was upgraded to a level 3 incident on a scale of one to five.

Firefighters were battling the blaze with two water jets, the government said, with breathing apparatus deployed and ladders used to rescue people inside the building.

Police said about 100 people moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, according to local broadcaster RTHK.

The scene outside the World Trade Centre was calm after firefighters cordoned off the area.
 

