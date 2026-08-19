Fire in a building housing several hotels in eastern India kills 9 and injures 6

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a five-storey building that houses several hotels in Kolkata in the early hours of Wednesday (Aug 19), killing at least nine people and injuring six others in the capital of India’s West Bengal state, police said.

The blaze erupted around 1.45am in the building close to the West Bengal Fire Department headquarters in central Kolkata, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, describing the building as “dingy”.

Those killed included two women and a four-year-old child, police said. At least 80 people have been rescued from the building, according to the news agency, citing a senior official.

Koushik Chowdhury, a state minister, said after visiting the site that some among the dead were Bangladeshi nationals, PTI reported.

The minister said many of the victims were believed to have died from smoke inhalation. Several people were unable to escape to safety and some rooms lacked windows, he said, adding that rescue teams managed to save a couple from a room that had a window.

The government would conduct fire safety inspections at hotels across the state in the wake of the blaze, the minister said.

Authorities said the fire was brought under control and that their immediate focus was on rescuing anyone still trapped inside and investigating the cause of the fire, which was not immediately known.

Forensic experts were collecting evidence at the scene and an investigation was launched into the cause of the fire and whether safety regulations were followed, police told PTI.