Fire at Pasir Gudang factory, explosion caused fireball seen in Singapore across Johor Straits

PASIR GUDANG, Johor: A fire that broke out at a factory in Pasir Gudang in Johor resulted in a fireball that was spotted by people in neighbouring Singapore.

A spokesperson from Taman Pasir Putih police station in Pasir Gudang told CNA that a fire at a Lotte Chemical Titan factory at Tanjung Langsat on Thursday (Feb 24) afternoon led to "an explosion".

The spokesperson, who declined to be named, added that efforts to put out the fire were still ongoing as of 8.30pm.

The spokesperson added that it was not yet clear if there were any deaths or injuries from the fire and ensuing explosion.