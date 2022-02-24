Logo
Fire at Pasir Gudang factory, explosion caused fireball seen in Singapore across Johor Straits
Fireball from a factory fire in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru, as seen by eyewitnesses in Singapore. (Photos: Ashlynn Chua, Chris Oira)

Amir Yusof
Amir Yusof
24 Feb 2022 09:43PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 09:43PM)
PASIR GUDANG, Johor: A fire that broke out at a factory in Pasir Gudang in Johor resulted in a fireball that was spotted by people in neighbouring Singapore. 

A spokesperson from Taman Pasir Putih police station in Pasir Gudang told CNA that a fire at a Lotte Chemical Titan factory at Tanjung Langsat on Thursday (Feb 24) afternoon led to "an explosion". 

The spokesperson, who declined to be named, added that efforts to put out the fire were still ongoing as of 8.30pm. 

The spokesperson added that it was not yet clear if there were any deaths or injuries from the fire and ensuing explosion.

The Johor police have cordoned off all entrances after a fire broke out in a factory in Pasir Gudang on Feb 24, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Amir Yusof)
The Lotte Chemical Titan factory at Tanjung Langsat which caught fire on Feb 24, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Amir Yusof)

When CNA arrived at the factory at around 6.45pm, dark smoke could be seen around the incident site. There was a thick smell of soot in the air. 

CNA has contacted the Pasir Gudang fire and rescue department for more information. 

In Singapore, several eyewitnesses in Pasir Ris and Punggol saw what they described as a fireball.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/am(ac)

