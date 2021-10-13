Fire at Johor's Semangar water treatment plant causes disruptions to more than 100 areas around JB and Kulai

JOHOR BAHRU: Residents in more than 100 areas around Johor Bahru and Kulai districts have been hit with disruptions to their water supply following a fire at Semangar water treatment plant in Kota Tinggi on Tuesday (Oct 12).

In a Facebook post, Ranhill SAJ, the utility company that runs the plant said that the fire which took place around 2pm damaged the plant's two transformer units causing its shutdown.

The company added that it was working with the relevant parties to “overcome the problem” and warned that residents living in areas such as Senai, Kulai, Kempas and Austin, could expect disruptions to their water supplies.

In an update at 12.20am, Ranhill SAJ listed more than 100 areas which were affected by water supply disruptions, encompassing the Johor Bahru and Kulai districts.

These locations included residential and industrial areas.

On Wednesday, Ranhill SAJ said water supply in areas within the Kulai district as well as around Gelang Patah could be expected to have “recovered fully”.

It added that information on the remaining areas will be updated “from time to time”.

The Kota Tinggi fire department, which responded to an emergency call around 2.57pm, had confirmed that two transformer units at the Semangar water treatment plant were on fire.