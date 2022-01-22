Logo
Fire kills two in high-rise building in Mumbai, 15 injured
File photo of Mumbai's skyline. (Photo: AFP/ Punit Paranjpe)

22 Jan 2022 01:07PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 01:07PM)
MUMBAI: At least two people were killed and over 15 injured when a large fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday (Jan 22), authorities said.

Dozens of fire fighting trucks rushed to douse the flames and rescue hundreds of residents from the 20-storey building in the centre of Mumbai city.

Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.

"Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, told Reuters, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

Source: Reuters/aj

