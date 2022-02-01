Fireworks ban pays off as Beijing records best air quality for Chinese New Year's eve

BEIJING: A ban on fireworks ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics helped China's capital record its cleanest air for a Chinese New Year since it first started monitoring air pollutants, known as PM2.5, nine years ago.

Average concentrations of PM2.5 - small, hazardous airborne particles - stood at five micrograms per cubic metre in Beijing on Monday night (Jan 31), compared with an average of 289 micrograms for the Chinese New Year's eve in 2021.

The Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau gave details of the readings in a statement on Tuesday.

Traditionally, Chinese people have celebrated Chinese New Year's eve by lighting firecrackers, hoping to get rid of bad luck.

But this year Beijing introduced a full ban on fireworks, having previously only banning them in the city centre.