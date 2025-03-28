First deaths confirmed as 'mass casualty' quake hits Myanmar, Thailand

NAYPYIDAY: A powerful earthquake killed more than 20 people across Myanmar and Thailand on Friday (Mar 28), toppling buildings and bridges and trapping over 80 workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

The quake's devastation prompted a rare request for international aid from Myanmar's military junta, which has lost swathes of territory to armed groups.

A state of emergency was declared across the six worst-affected regions after the quake, which the World Health Organization described as a "very, very big threat to life and health".

"About 20 people" were confirmed dead at a hospital in the capital Naypyidaw, a doctor told AFP on condition of anonymity.