Five in India sentenced to death for gang rape and murder

RAIPUR, India: A court in India has sentenced five men to death for the gruesome gang rape and murder of a teenager as well as the killing of her father and toddler-aged niece.

The crime was committed in January 2021 when the men offered the girl and her family – all members of a disadvantaged tribal community in the central state of Chhattisgarh – lifts on their motorbikes while they were waiting for public transport.

They later clubbed the teenager's father to death as he attempted to stop the rape and killed her three-year-old niece, public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Mishra told AFP.

The last victim was found unconscious by villagers several days later and died on her way to hospital.

Five men were found guilty of the rape and triple murder "and condemned to death", Mishra said on Thursday (Jan 23), the day after the sentence was published by the court.

A sixth man "was found guilty of association in crimes, but his involvement in rape was not proved, so he was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life for killings", he added.