Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse

MORBI, India: India's Gujarat state on Wednesday (Nov 11) mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse last weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings, and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled.

Rescue workers will continue their search for any unaccounted persons for a fourth day, a government control room spokesman said, though local officials added on Tuesday that only one person was believed to still be missing.

The colonial-era suspension footbridge in Morbi town, over the Machchhu river, was packed with sightseers celebrating the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals when it gave way on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10m into the water.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to people in his state to pray for the departed souls and their families.

Morbi resident Ashok Bhai Jindani, 55, lit incense before idols of gods in his footwear shop in the town centre which is packed with small businesses.

"For the people who have died, I will pray that god brings peace to them and their families," Jindani said.