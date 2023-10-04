Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Flights cancelled, work suspended as Typhoon Koinu grinds towards Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Flights cancelled, work suspended as Typhoon Koinu grinds towards Taiwan

Flights cancelled, work suspended as Typhoon Koinu grinds towards Taiwan

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows Typhoon Koinu (centre) approaching Taiwan on Oct 3, 2023. (Photo: National Institute of Information and Communications Technology via AP)

04 Oct 2023 01:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Typhoon Koinu grinded towards southern Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct 4), bringing heavy rain and winds, and causing the cancellation of 70 domestic flights and suspension of work and schools in urban areas in southern parts of the island from the evening.

Koinu is expected to make landfall on Taiwan's southeastern coast near the city of Taitung on Thursday morning as a category three typhoon, but then weaken as it crosses the island's southern tip and enters the Taiwan Strait, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

The heaviest rain will fall along mountainous and sparsely populated parts of Pingtung county in the south and the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien, but the typhoon will also affect the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Kaohsiung and its neighbouring city of Tainan said they would suspend work and classes from 6pm local time on Wednesday as the weather worsens.

After passing through Taiwan, the typhoon will head towards China's Guangdong and Fujian provinces and then to Hong Kong, where it is likely to weaken further to become a tropical storm.

Hong Kong's Weather Observatory said Koinu will enter within 800 km of the financial hub on Wednesday afternoon. The observatory will issue the lowest typhoon signal, 1, on Wednesday night.

Source: Reuters/sn

Related Topics

Taiwan typhoon

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.