Flood-hit Pakistan breaches largest freshwater lake to avert overflow

KARACHI: Authorities in flood-hit Pakistan strategically breached the country's largest freshwater lake on Sunday (Sep 4), a minister said, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes but saving more densely populated areas from gathering flood water.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. The inundation, blamed on climate change, is still spreading.

Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had already reached dangerous levels, and the increased pressure posed a threat to surrounding areas in the country's southern Sindh province, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said.

He said about 100,000 people would be affected by the breach, but it would help save more populated clusters and also reduce water levels in other, harder-hit areas.

"By inflicting the breach we have tried to save Sehwan town. Water levels on Johi and Mehar towns in Dadu district would be reduced by this breach in the lake," Shoro told Reuters on Sunday.

It was not clear how many of the 100,000 asked to leave their homes would actually do so.

Some displaced by the floods have complained that shelters are crowded, while others are reluctant to leave their possessions.