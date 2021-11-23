Flooding in India's Bangalore after heavy rains

BANGALORE: Indian tech hub Bangalore has been inundated by floodwater after torrential downpours that have killed scores of people across the country's south in the past few weeks.

Lakes dotted around the city have overflowed after three days of ferocious rain, submerging roads and flooding homes.

Rescuers deployed inflatable life rafts to retrieve stranded residents while buses and motorised rickshaws carted commuters through knee-deep water.

"We can't go inside our house because the water has stagnated in front of it," Bangalore resident Rathnamma told AFP on Monday (Nov 22).

"All our groceries are inside and we have been stuck outside the house since 10 o'clock last night," she added.