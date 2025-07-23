Flooding from storm Wipha cuts off hundreds in Vietnam

HANOI: Flooding caused by Tropical Storm Wipha left hundreds of families cut off in villages in central Vietnam on Wednesday (Jul 23), authorities said.

Around 12,500 people were evacuated from high risk areas over the weekend, before the storm made landfall on Tuesday bringing heavy rains that triggered landslides and flash floods.

Authorities in central Nghe An province said the Ban Ve hydropower plant – the biggest in the area – had to discharge water from its reservoir.

Several communities were hit by water rising to rooftops on Tuesday night, forcing local residents to evacuate to higher ground.

"Water levels this year were much higher and more terrible than what we considered a historic flooding in 1988," resident Nguyen Thai Hung told the Dan Tri news site.

"We really don't know what to do as the water has reached the top of our houses," Hung said.