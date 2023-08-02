Floods for miles: Swathes of China underwater after historic rain

ZHUOZHOU: Swathes of northern China were submerged in filthy floodwater on Wednesday (Aug 2) after days of historic rainfall battered the capital city of Beijing and surrounding areas.

Torrents of brown water swept tons of rubbish through a park in suburban Beijing, while normally bustling main streets in Hebei province to the southwest of the capital turned to rivers.

Aerial photographs taken by AFP of Hebei's Zhuozhou city showed inundated shopfronts and car roofs poking through the sludgy rainwater.

Farmland in the surrounding areas was left submerged stretching for miles, the photographs showed.

Rescue workers in one part of Zhuozhou visited by AFP reporters used inflatable boats to transport instant noodles, bread and drinking water to besieged residents, who were also left without power or mobile phone signal.