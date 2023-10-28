Flowers laid at former home of late Chinese premier Li Keqiang

DINGYUAN: As dusk fell on a remote village in eastern China on Friday (Oct 27), a small group gathered around a mud and thatch house to pay tribute to its most famous resident - former premier Li Keqiang, who died Friday aged 68.

Once in the running to take over the country's top job before being passed over for President Xi Jinping, Li had a relatively humble upbringing in rural Anhui province.

On Friday a cluster of bouquets was laid against the walls of his family home in Jiuzi village, Dingyuan county, where he lived throughout many of his school years.

"Li Keqiang was an amiable premier and was loved by people all over the country," said one man, who stood staring at the display for some time, looking moved.

"When I heard the news, I was shocked, unable to accept the truth. I happened to be here in Dingyuan, his hometown, and came here to mourn our beloved premier," he told AFP.