'I could not let all those people die': Wounded flydubai pilot describes moment he realised plane was going down

NEW DELHI: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, wounded during an alleged attack by his co-pilot aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, acted to protect the plane's passengers, he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Oct 2).

"I was trying to save my own life, but I knew I could not let all those people die," Machchhar said during a call from his hospital bed, in a video posted by Modi on social media.

The Boeing 737 flight, operated by flydubai, was carrying 174 passengers when the altercation took place on Wednesday.

Machchhar, who has 17 years of aviation experience - 11 as a captain - described the moment he realised the plane was going down while he was lying injured, sparking his final push to avert disaster.

"I had suffered so many injuries that I had collapsed. At that time, I could feel that the aircraft was going down. I knew this was the last push, that the door was right there," he said.

"I was being hit even then, but I just opened the door and everyone came in."

Machchhar said years of aviation experience allowed him to understand what was happening even while he was injured.