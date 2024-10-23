IN FOCUS: Can mega-engineering save Southeast Asia’s bustling capitals from drowning?

Within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the policy framework under Article 7 encourages member states to share strategies, resources and knowledge to better respond to events like flooding.



It should be leaned upon more readily, according to Mr Decharut Sukkumnoed, director of the Think Forward Center in Thailand.

“It's very necessary to coordinate this. We can invest together. We can share together and we can prepare better together,” he told a panel event in Bangkok this month.

Finding commonalities in nature-based solutions, and looking to the past for solutions are both ways that regional cities could also help each other going forward, said Mr Pakkasem Tongchai, programme officer on water and wetlands at the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Every city has its own problems and their own systems. But the same problem is the water,” he said.

“Nature-based solutions actually connect everyone. People always think about the new thing or the new technology. But to me, I think the things that we have in the past can guide us to something that we can help in the future.



“Because people in the past knew how to live with water,” he said.

While planning continues on paper and strategies get developed, affected locals live a strained reality.

With the sea already higher than the second storey of her home, Jakarta resident Fatimah said she is worried about the future of her neighbourhood, Muara Baru.

“Maybe this whole area will become one with the sea some day,” she said as she gazed emptily at a swampy wasteland where her childhood home used to be.

In her years living here, Mdm Fatimah has had to move houses twice because the Jakarta government needed her land: First to build a retainer wall in 2009 and later a pumping station in 2014.

“When city officials told me to move, I did so without making a fuss,” she said. “I have done my bit. I just need the government to do theirs.”