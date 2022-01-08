IN FOCUS: Singapore-Malaysia VTLs a comfort for families seeking reunion but Omicron has other plans in store

KUALA LUMPUR: Until very recently, Singaporean Muhammad Afiq Yahya had not seen his wife and two children since March 2020.

The 56-year-old has been living in the family’s three-storey house in Johor Bahru while his two sons who are still schooling live with their mother in Singapore amid prolonged border closures due to COVID-19.

“We bought this house to live together on weekends and share happy memories,” said Mr Muhammad Afiq, who runs several businesses in Malaysia.

“But for most of the last two years, it has just been me living here alone.”

Fortunately for him, Singapore and Malaysia launched air and land vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) on Nov 29, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to travel between both countries, and be subjected to COVID-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or stay-home notice.

Under the air VTL, there are designated flights between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

There is also the land VTL which permits people to commute between Singapore and Johor Bahru by taking designated buses across the Causeway.

The initial daily quota for the number of travellers via the land VTL was 1,440 people in each direction.

With the launch of the land VTL, which was later expanded on Dec 20 to allow Singapore citizens to enter Malaysia and Malaysian citizens to enter Singapore, Mr Muhammad Afiq’s wife and two sons, who are all Singaporeans, could finally visit him in Johor Bahru.

His family arrived on Christmas Eve before heading back to Singapore on New Year’s Day via the land VTL.

“They only spent a week here but it was precious that we could finally reconnect after being away for so long,” said Mr Muhammad Afiq.

“We are hoping to be able to use the VTL more often, and we don’t have to wait ages to meet one another again - perhaps for Hari Raya,” he added.