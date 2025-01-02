IN FOCUS: Awash with billions in Big Tech money, but Southeast Asia’s cloud and AI boom faces limits

BANGKOK: It takes the press of a button for the secret room to be revealed. A solid wall slides open, revealing the innards of a data centre through an expansive glass pane.

Rows and rows of black cages, humming with sound and lights blinking inside, stretch into the distance. These are the network racks of the new industries driving a digital transformation.

This is a high-security zone, carefully temperature-controlled and monitored by a team around the clock. Even staff members need permission from their clients to enter the data floor.

The hyperscalers are all here – the cloud providers, big data, digital services, game makers and artificial intelligence (AI) pioneers; operators that need vast computing resources, automation and efficiency.

From the outside, this facility – dubbed STT Bangkok 1 – stands out in the neighbourhood. With its futuristic cladding and high security perimeter, it is conspicuous among residential apartments and small factories.

It is part of the suite of data options installed by Singaporean outfit ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a fast-growing operation that owns and operates around 95 data centres in 11 countries.

Firms from around the world are pouring billions of dollars into buildings like this in Southeast Asia, forming part of a new digital infrastructure landscape across the region.

The tech rush is here.

“Southeast Asia is one of the hottest markets. We're seeing massive investments come in and it doesn't look like it's stopping,” said Lionel Yeo, chief executive officer of STT GDC Southeast Asia.

Multiple factors are driving the growth of data centres.

On the back of rapid AI development and the need for cloud computing, the demand for data centres is growing by up to 20 per cent annually to 2028 across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, according to Maybank Investment Bank.

AI requires far more computing power than traditional tasks. Generative AI systems – which include large language models like ChatGPT – can use up to 33 times more energy than regular processes without AI.

Globally, the demand for AI services is surging – computational needs are doubling every 100 days, according to 2023 data by Chinese researchers.