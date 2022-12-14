Food prices in Hong Kong set to fall as truck drivers allowed to enter China to pick up deliveries

There will also be no quota on the number of drivers allowed in.

This easing of rules for the truck drivers comes as Beijing relaxes its COVID-19 regulations, and has raised hopes that cross-border travel between the territory and the mainland may resume soon.

HIGHER COSTS

Earlier this year, truck drivers were still allowed to cross over to the mainland, but were subjected to long quarantine periods and strict testing requirements.

By March, authorities had banned drivers from entering mainland China altogether, in a bid to reduce the likelihood of cross-border infections.

The ripple effect meant that food prices at markets and restaurants rose, and have since surged 15 to 20 per cent.

Hong Kong residents are hoping the changes to the truckers’ arrangements will bring some financial relief soon.

One poultry seller told CNA that business has not been “as good as before” with the slowing economic activity. A shopper said the new measures for the truckers will benefit consumers, as the costs of commodities will be lowered if the supply chain is more stable.