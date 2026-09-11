Foreign businesses fuel demand for prime locations in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: In the upscale neighbourhood of Solaris Mont Kiara on the northwestern edge of Kuala Lumpur, Korean-owned businesses – from restaurants and premium grocery stores to beauty clinics and hair salons – line the streets.

The area, home to a sizeable Korean expatriate community, is often referred to as “Little Korea”.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 25,000 Koreans were living in Malaysia, many of them from the business community and their families.

Others included students who had come to Malaysia to learn English or pursue further studies.

That number fell to about 15,000 following the pandemic, although the Korean population has been gradually recovering.

Malaysia’s familiarity with Korean culture is among the factors attracting Korean businesses to the country, said Han Yong Jae, commercial attache at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Malaysia.

“Malaysian people enjoy K-drama and K-pop, so this familiarity can attract Korean people to Malaysia,” he said.