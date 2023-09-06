For foreign envoys in China, Xi’s G20 absence confirms worrying trend

BEIJING: For several foreign diplomats based in China, the news that President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in India this week has confirmed a worrying trend: Beijing is shutting off to the West and its allies.

More than 10 envoys from these countries stationed in China detailed to Reuters the increasing difficulty they face getting access to Chinese officials and other sources of information on the world's second-largest economy.

The envoys, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said this trend had become pronounced in 2023 even as China had dropped rigid pandemic controls that had stymied diplomatic activities for three years.

China's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Ryan Neelam, a foreign policy analysts who previously served as an Australian diplomat based in Hong Kong, said such a development emphasises that under Xi's strict regime, officials have become more wary about engaging with foreign powers.