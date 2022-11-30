Logo
Asia

Former China president Jiang Zemin dies aged 96
Former China president Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

Jiang Zemin, who succeeded Deng Xiaoping as China's leader, died from leukaemia and multiple organ failure.

Former China president Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

China's former president Jiang Zemin is assisted as he leaves after the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct 24, 2017. (Photo: AFP/GREG BAKER)

30 Nov 2022 04:45PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 05:08PM)
BEIJING: China's former leader Jiang Zemin, who steered the country through a transformational era from the late 1980s and into the new millennium, died on Wednesday (Nov 30) at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua said.

Jiang took power in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown and led the world's most populous nation towards its emergence as a powerhouse on the global stage.

"Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12.13pm on Nov 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday," Xinhua reported.

When Jiang replaced Deng Xiaoping as leader in 1989, China was still in the early stages of economic modernisation.

Jiang was president from 1993 to 2003. By the time he retired as president, China was a member of the World Trade Organization, Beijing had secured the 2008 Olympics, and the country was well on its way to superpower status.

Analysts say Jiang and his "Shanghai Gang" faction continued to exert influence over communist politics long after he left the top job.

He is survived by his wife Wang Yeping and two sons.

Source: AFP/nh

