Four former editors from Hong Kong's Apple Daily plead guilty to foreign collusion

HONG KONG: Four former senior editors were among six employees of Hong Kong's Apple Daily who pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Nov 22) to colluding with foreign forces.

The six employees of the shuttered news outlet face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Their guilty pleas were part of a landmark case in which the city's sweeping national security law, imposed by Beijing in 2020 to crush dissent, was used against a news organisation and its staff for the first time.

Apple Daily was scathing in its criticism of the Chinese government for years, and backed the protests that shook Hong Kong in 2019.

It collapsed last year after its funds were frozen and many senior staffers - including founder Jimmy Lai - were charged with national security violations.

Four former senior editors and two ex-executives pleaded guilty at the Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday to "conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security".

The former staffers included chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, associate publisher Chan Pui-man, chief editor Law Wai-kwong, executive editor Lam Man-chung, and senior writers Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-kee.