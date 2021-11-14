Logo
Former executive at Bank of China's branch repatriated to China
A security guard wearing a mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen near the Bank of China in Beijing. (Photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

14 Nov 2021 07:31PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2021 07:31PM)
BEIJING: A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the US, the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday (Nov 14). 

The repatriation of Xu Guojun, former president at BOC's branch in the southern Kaiping city of Guangdong province, was the result of an international cooperation, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement, without specifying from which country Xu was sent directly.

Xu was suspected for embezzlement with another two former presidents of the Kaiping branch of BOC before he fled to the US in 2001.

Authorities and BOC have recovered more than 2 billion yuan (US$314 million) of funds from the case involving the three individuals, according to the CCDI statement.

The two other former executives, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated to China in 2004 and 2018 respectively.

Source: Reuters/ad

