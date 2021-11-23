Former Hong Kong independence group leader gets 43 months under security law

HONG KONG: The former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism was sentenced on Tuesday (Nov 23) to a total of 43 months in prison for trying to separate the city from China, and for money laundering.

Tony Chung, 20, was charged with secession, under a sweeping national security law, and money laundering in October 2020 and was denied bail.

Local media reported at the time that he detained along with two others at a coffee shop close to the US consulate by unidentified men and was believed to be preparing for an asylum application.

Chung had entered a plea bargain, admitting guilt on the charge of secession and one count of money laundering and pleading not guilty to a sedition charge and another money laundering accusation.

The plea led to a 25 per cent reduction in his sentence, to 40 months for secession and 18 months for money laundering. Only three months of the latter will be served separately, resulting in a total sentence of 43 months.

"He actively organised, planned and implemented activities to separate the country," District Court Judge Stanley Chan said.

Prosecutor Ivan Cheung has said the defendant acted as an administrator for the Facebook pages of the US branch of Studentlocalism and an organisation called the Initiative Independence Party.