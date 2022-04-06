Former Hong Kong security chief John Lee resigns ahead of leadership bid

HONG KONG: A hardline former Hong Kong security chief sanctioned by the US for his role in China's campaign against dissent resigned on Wednesday (Apr 6), kickstarting his expected bid to become the city's next leader.

John Lee, who oversaw the police response to huge democracy protests three years ago and a subsequent crackdown, will go on leave with immediate effect, according to a government press release.

Lee, 64, has been widely tipped by local media and government loyalists in recent days as Beijing's top choice for the role.

Hong Kong's leader is not popularly elected, the source of years of democracy protests that have been comprehensively squashed in the last two years.

The new chief executive will be chosen by a committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists on May 8, a process that is choreographed behind the scenes by Chinese officials through Beijing's Liaison Office.