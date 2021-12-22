Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Former Johor chief minister Osman Sapian dies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Former Johor chief minister Osman Sapian dies

Former Johor chief minister Osman Sapian dies
Former chief minister of Johor Osman Sapian. (Photo: Facebook/Osman Sapian)
22 Dec 2021 08:46AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 08:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHOR BAHRU: The former chief minister of Johor Osman Sapian has died, Bernama reported. 

Mr Osman died on Tuesday (Dec 21), aged 69. 

He was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital on Oct 13 after suffering a mild stroke, and later treated at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital in Selangor. 

His brother Mr Aziz Sapian said Mr Osman died at his son's home in Kuala Lumpur. “I was informed of his death by one of our siblings," he told Bernama. 

Mr Osman was Johor chief minister from May 2018 until April 2019. 

He was also an assemblyman for Kempas and Bersatu chief for Ayer Hitam at the time of his death. 

Related:

Source: AGENCIES/Bernama/vc(rw)

Related Topics

Malaysia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us