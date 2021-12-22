Former Johor chief minister Osman Sapian dies

JOHOR BAHRU: The former chief minister of Johor Osman Sapian has died, Bernama reported.

Mr Osman died on Tuesday (Dec 21), aged 69.

He was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital on Oct 13 after suffering a mild stroke, and later treated at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital in Selangor.

His brother Mr Aziz Sapian said Mr Osman died at his son's home in Kuala Lumpur. “I was informed of his death by one of our siblings," he told Bernama.

Mr Osman was Johor chief minister from May 2018 until April 2019.

He was also an assemblyman for Kempas and Bersatu chief for Ayer Hitam at the time of his death.