Former journalist dies after accident in Kelantan: Reports

SINGAPORE: Former journalist Marc Lourdes has died after an accident in the Malaysian state of Kelantan on Saturday (Feb 5), local media reported. He was 40 years old.

Mr Lourdes was riding a motorcycle and was involved in a head-on collision with a four-wheel drive at KM40 Jalan Kota Baru-Kuala Krai at around 1.20pm, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

His brother-in-law, Raymond Jude, confirmed the news about his death, the news outlet said.

According to the NST, Machang district police chief Deputy Superintendent Ganti Jimmy said the former journalist died at the scene of the crash. The district police chief added that the driver of the car was unhurt.

Mr Lourdes leaves behind his wife and his mother. He started his journalism career at The Star in 2005 before joining the NST, and later became the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Malaysia, Yahoo Singapore and subsequently Yahoo Southeast Asia.

He then joined CNN as the Digital Director of Asia, said NST.

Yahoo Singapore wrote on Facebook: “We at Yahoo are deeply saddened by the demise of one of our own.

“As colleague, friend, leader, Marc – he was Editor-in-Chief of Yahoo Southeast Asia before he left Yahoo in 2016 – was a charismatic go-getter, smart and savvy newshound, talented writer and supportive boss.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife and family. Rest in peace, Marc.”