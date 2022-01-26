Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Mar 13, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)

26 Jan 2022 07:14PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 07:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, is recovering in hospital and has moved to regular ward, his daughter said on Wednesday (Jan 26).

Marina Mahathir in a statement said her father has left the coronary treatment unit at the National Heart Institute and was "cheerful and eager to fully recover".

On Tuesday, the family said Mahathir had requested people not be too worried about his health.

Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, was re-admitted to hospital for treatment after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8.

The hospital did not share information about the procedure. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us