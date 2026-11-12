Najib barred from politics under house arrest; family allowed to stay with him

SINGAPORE: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is barred from participating in political activities, making media statements or appearing on social media while serving the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told parliament on Thursday (Nov 12).

The restrictions are among the conditions attached to Najib’s house arrest following a conditional royal pardon granted by Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in September, subject to payment of a court-ordered fine.

The conditions also restrict where Najib can live, who can visit him, when he can leave his home and which phones and telecommunications devices he can use.

Any breach of the conditions will result in Najib being immediately returned to prison, said Saifuddin in response to questions in parliament.

Najib, 73, began serving his sentence at his residence at No 11, Jalan Langgak Duta on Tuesday, after several days of legal uncertainty over the implementation of his house arrest.

The former prime minister had left Kajang Prison last Friday after his RM50 million (US$12.3 million) fine was paid, but was brought back hours later after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) called for his house arrest to be temporarily suspended pending legal clarification.

A day later, Sultan Ibrahim said the conditional pardon was “clear, explicit and without any ambiguity” and warned that any attempt to dispute the order would amount to defying the monarch's decree.

On Tuesday, the High Court cancelled an earlier discharge order and issued a new conditional release order, after which Najib was taken to his Kuala Lumpur residence to begin house arrest.

The conditional pardon granted by Sultan Ibrahim allows Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence at home until his scheduled release on Aug 23, 2028.