Former Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri hospitalised after collapsing at home

SELANGOR: Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been hospitalised and is in stable condition after collapsing at his residence in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 22).

The 65-year-old was found unconscious and subsequently rushed to hospital, reported state news agency Bernama.

"Be informed that Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been rushed to Sunway Medical Centre Kota Damansara at 2.30am early morning," Yuri Azhar Mazlan, a former aide to Ismail Sabri, said in a Facebook post. He attached a picture of Ismail Sabri resting in a hospital bed.

Ismail Sabri's press secretary Azran Fitri Abdul Rahim confirmed the incident and stated that the former premier is in stable condition, Bernama reported.

Ismail Sabri served as Malaysia's ninth prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022. The veteran politician has been the member of parliament for Bera, Pahang since 2004.

He was a lawyer by profession and had served as director of several government boards, including the Southeast Pahang Development Authority (DARA) and the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board.