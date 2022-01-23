Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad still receiving treatment in hospital and has interacted with family, says daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is still receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), his daughter said in a statement on Sunday (Jan 23).

Ms Marina Mahathir added that her 96-year-old father has "interacted with" family members.

"We also hope that the people do not pay any attention to rumours spread by sources that are unreliable," wrote Ms Marina.

"The IJN as well as Tun Dr Mahathir's family will release statements from time to time," she added.

Ms Marina, on behalf of her mother Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and the rest of the family, also expressed thanks to all parties who have prayed for Dr Mahathir's quick recovery.