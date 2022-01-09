Former Malaysian PM Mahathir recovering in hospital after undergoing 'elective medical procedure'

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has successfully undergone an elective medical procedure and is currently recovering, the National Heart Institute said in a statement on Sunday (Jan 9).

Dr Mahathir, 96, who was admitted to hospital on Friday for the second time in two weeks, underwent the procedure on Saturday.

"A team of doctors from the National Heart Institute and Universiti Malaya Medical Centre carried out the procedure. The procedure was uneventful and went as planned," said the medical facility.

The statement added that Dr Mahathir was "currently recuperating well".

"He is fully awake and in high spirits. Based on his current clinical progress, he is expected to be discharged from the National Health Institute within the next few days."

It also stated that due to institutional protocols in place, no visitors were allowed to visit Dr Mahathir while he is in hospital.