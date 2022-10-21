Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan facing politics ban in gifts case

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan could be barred from political office Friday (Oct 21) when the election commission rules on charges he misled officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in power.

The case is another twist in political wrangling that began even before Khan's Apr 10 ouster, and is one of several being fought by the former international cricket star and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Pakistan's courts are often used to tie up lawmakers in long-winding proceedings that rights monitors criticise for stifling political opposition, but the commission's involvement in this case stems from the obligation of elected officials to declare all their assets.

"In our opinion, the Election Commission of Pakistan is not a court, therefore they can't give a declaration to disqualify anyone," PTI senator Syed Ali Zafar, a barrister representing Khan, told a press conference Friday ahead of the ruling.

The case centres on a government department known as "Toshakhana", which during the Mughal era referred to the "treasure houses" kept by the subcontinent's princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value.

More expensive items must go to Toshakhana, but in some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50 per cent of their value - a discount Khan raised from 20 per cent while in office.