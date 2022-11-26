Former Pakistan PM Khan to address first rally since being shot

RAWALPANDI, Pakistan: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will address thousands of supporters on Saturday (Nov 26) at his first public appearance since being shot earlier this month in an assassination attempt he blamed on his successor.

The shooting was the latest twist in months of political turmoil that began in April when Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Saturday's rally is the climax of a so-called "long march" by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to press the government to call a snap election before parliament's term expires in October next year.

"My life is in danger, and despite being injured I am going to Rawalpindi for the nation," PTI quoted Khan as saying in a morning tweet.

"My nation will come to Rawalpindi for me."

A video was circulating on Saturday of aides posing with a now-removed blue cast that Khan wore on his right leg after the shooting.

The rally is in Rawalpindi, a garrison city neighbouring the capital Islamabad and home to the headquarters of the country's powerful military.

Saghir Ahmed was among thousands arriving in the long build-up to Khan's speech as a crane lowered bulletproof glass panels around a lectern on a stage draped with banners depicting a clenched fist breaking shackles.

The 32-year-old tailor, who shut his shop to attend, said Pakistan's dire economic situation - with galloping inflation and a nosediving rupee - has made life "unbearable".

"We hope Khan will introduce some reforms and the situation will improve," he told AFP.

Khan attracts cultish devotion from supporters, but on Saturday the 70-year-old will make his speech hundreds of metres (yards) from the bulk of the crowd for security reasons.

In the Nov 3 assassination attempt, a gunman opened fire from close range as Khan's open-top container truck made its way through a crowded street.

Buildings overlooking the site of Saturday's rally were searched overnight, a police official told AFP, while snipers were perched on rooftops surveying the mostly male supporters carrying red and green banners.