Death penalty for former Indonesian police general over grisly murder of his bodyguard

JAKARTA: Former Indonesian two-star general Ferdy Sambo was sentenced to death on Monday (Feb 13) for murdering his bodyguard Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat in a high-profile case that has rocked the nation.

In a televised trial, judge Wahyu Iman Santoso said that the former inspector general was guilty of being the mastermind behind the murder of Mr Hutabarat in July last year.

He was charged with premeditated murder and destroying evidence.

“The defendant Ferdy Sambo was legally and convincingly guilty of committing a crime, participating in premeditated murder and for acting in a way which resulted in the electronic system not working properly,” said Mr Santoso. He was referring to how the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage at Mr Sambo’s house was damaged, thus impeding the authorities from finding out about the circumstances of Mr Hutabarat's death.

“Therefore, sentencing the accused with the death penalty,” said Mr Santoso.

The judge also said that he found no mitigating factors to lighten the sentence.

Last month, the prosecutors recommended that a life sentence be imposed.

Sambo was the nation’s police chief for internal affairs when his bodyguard Mr Hutabarat was found dead at his home with multiple gunshot wounds, bruises and cuts on his body.

The murder took place on Jul 8 but the police only disclosed the case on Jul 11.