Former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou open to meeting leaders on landmark China trip

TAIPEI: Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou is "at his host's disposal" when it comes to meeting senior leaders during a trip to China this month, but there are no plans for him to visit Beijing, a senior official from Ma's office said on Monday (Mar 20).

Ma will be the first former or current Taiwanese president to visit China since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with the Communists, where it remains to this day.

The trip comes at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei as China keeps up military and political pressure to try and get Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Ma met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015 shortly before the current Taiwan president, Tsai Ing-wen, won an election.

Ma Ying-jeou Foundation director Hsiao Hsu-tsen told reporters that the Mar 27 to Apr 7 trip was mostly about student exchanges and to pay respects to the graves of Ma's ancestors in China.

"The trip is to central China, we have not arranged to go to Beijing," Hsiao said.

He would not rule out meetings with senior officials when asked if Ma might have another get-together with Xi, though said they did not anticipate it.

"As guests, we are at our hosts' disposal," Hsiao said.