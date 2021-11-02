Gaming giant Epic pulls Fortnite from China over crackdown

BEIJING: American tech giant Epic Games said that it will shut down its popular survival game Fortnite in China, months after authorities imposed a series of strict curbs on the world's biggest gaming market as part of a sweeping crackdown on the technology sector.

Beijing has embarked on a wide-ranging regulatory clampdown on a number of industries in a drive to tighten its control of the economy, with tech firms taking the brunt of the pain.

In September, officials said that they wanted to curb addiction in the gaming-mad nation by announcing drastic cuts to the amount of time children can spend playing online, and ordering players to use ID cards when registering.

The moves dealt a severe blow to the ability of companies to make profits, and sent the share prices of gaming firms tumbling.

Now, Epic has pulled the plug on Fortnite, saying it will shut down the massively popular game on Nov 15.

"Fortnite China's Beta test has reached an end, and the servers will be closed soon," it said in a statement.

"On Nov 15 at 11am, we will turn off game servers, and players will no longer be able to log in."

Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent, which has a large stake in Epic, were down on Tuesday.

The move brings an end to a long-running test of Epic's version of Fortnite specifically created for the Chinese market, where content is policed for excessive violence.

The Chinese test version was released in 2018, but Fortnite never received the government's green light for a formal launch as approvals for new games slowed.

The action-packed shooter and world-building game is one of the most popular in the world, boasting more than 350 million users - more than the population of the United States.