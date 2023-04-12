Four killed in firing at Indian military station, shooters at large

NEW DELHI: Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday (Apr 12), officials said, adding that a search for the shooters was in progress.

An unknown number of shooters were at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The incident was "not a terror attack", and took place in a canteen, a senior police official in Punjab, SPS. Parmar told Reuters.

"Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed," the army said in a statement. "Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained."

The incident took place at 4.35am (Wednesday, 7.05am, Singapore time), the statement said.

The military station, about 280km north-west of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.